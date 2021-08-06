School closures led to widespread regression: Parliamentary panel

The Centre must also initiate a national impact assessment study quickly to gauge the quantum of learning loss, it added. “…School closures have resulted in loss of not only curricular learning, but given rise to a widespread phenomenon of regression (forgetting) by students of learning from the previous class. This includes loss of foundational learning abilities, such as reading with understanding and performing addition and multiplication, which they had learnt earlier and had become proficient in. This regression in curricular learning will impact learning of not only more complex abilities but also conceptual understanding across subjects leading to a cumulative loss over the years impacting academic performance in school years and their future learning in college," the committee said in its report submitted in Parliament.