School fee hike row: DPS Dwarka cancels order striking names of 30 students over failure to pay hiked fee

DPS Dwarka informed the Delhi High Court that it has withdrawn its order removing the names of over 30 students due to non-payment of increased fees by their parents.

As Justice Sachin Datta's bench convened to deliver a verdict on the parents' plea challenging the school's action, the school’s counsel stated that the decision had been withdrawn, given an earlier order issued by a coordinate bench led by Justice Vikas Mahajan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Last Wednesday, Justice Mahajan ordered the expelled students to pay 50 per cent of the increased fees for the academic year 2024-25, pending DOE’s decision on their representation.

Taking note of the submission, Justice Datta remarked that the grievance no longer survived and said that he would pass an appropriate order, taking the statement on record.

“Thus, the grievance does not survive. I’ll take note of the fact that you have withdrawn the order. I’ll pass an appropriate order with observations and directions,” Justice Datta said, HT reported.

LiveLaw reported, citing counsel, “We have withdrawn the suspension order striking off students and filed an affidavit to that effect on Monday.”

Earlier, ANI reported on 2 June, citing sources, that the Delhi government is preparing to introduce an ordinance aimed at regulating fees in private schools.

The draft of the proposed ordinance, titled the Delhi School Education Bill, 2025, has reportedly been sent to the Law Department for review.

The move follows a meeting held on 29 April, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during which the Delhi government approved a bill to regulate school fees in both private and government institutions across the national capital.

On 16 April, show-cause notices were issued to 10 schools over arbitrary fee hikes and failure to submit their audit reports. The current Delhi government has already collected audited financial reports from 600 schools as part of its ongoing effort to regulate school fee structures.

(With inputs from agencies)