Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >School fees halved in Meghalaya government schools due to lockdown
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma attend a prayer organised by different religious faith to pray for the society to defeat coronavirus in South Garo Hills. (ANI Photo)

School fees halved in Meghalaya government schools due to lockdown

1 min read . 11:30 AM IST PTI

  • The decision will be effective for the months of April, May and June in all government-aided, deficit pattern and deficit schools
  • It will be applicable to those students whose families were affected by the lockdown

SHILLONG : The Meghalaya government has decided to waive 50 per cent of the tuition fees of students, whose families were affected by the lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

The Meghalaya government has decided to waive 50 per cent of the tuition fees of students, whose families were affected by the lockdown, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

The decision will be effective for the months of April, May and June in all government-aided, deficit pattern and deficit schools, he said.

The decision will be effective for the months of April, May and June in all government-aided, deficit pattern and deficit schools, he said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Tynsong said private schools, those run by missionaries or other individuals will not collect any other fees except tuition fees from students for these three months.

"It will be applicable to those students whose families were affected by the lockdown, and the fees, if already paid, will be adjusted accordingly," the deputy chief minister told reporters on Monday.

The state government has also decided that migrants who are returning to the state now will have to bear the transportation cost from Guwahati to Shillong, though the transport will be arranged by the government, he said.

"From June 11, transportation charges to fetch them from Guwahati will have to be borne by the individual, Tynsong said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated