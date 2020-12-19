School for classes IX-XII in Nashik to resume from 4 January

The school for classes IX to XII in urban and rural areas of Nashik will resume from January 4, said Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra food and civil supplies minister and Nashik guardian minister. The civic and zilla parishad authorities were asked to start preparations accordingly.

On Saturday, he had a review meeting on coronavirus situation in the district. The meeting was attended by collector Suraj Mandhare, police commissioner Deepak Pandey, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Zilla Parishad CEO Leena Bansod and superintendent of police Sachin Patil.

"In view of schools opening on January 4, municipal corporations, councils and health agencies should make micro planning for COVID tests of teachers and non-teaching staff. All schools must be sanitised over the next few days," Bhujbal said.

At least 279 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Nashik on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 1,06,594. As many as 1,898 succumbed to death due to coronavirus infection in Nashik. On Friday, 469 people recovered from the disease. The total number of recovered patients in the state stood at 1,01,776.

Speaking on the vaccination drive for the coronavirus infection, Bhujbal said 650 booths will be created to cater to 100 people each per day in the district.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via