School Holiday: Are schools closed in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Panvel on August 20 amid heavy rains? Check here

Amid the India Meteorological Department's red alert for very heavy rains, schools and colleges in the areas surrounding Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

However, officials or the administration did not issue any notification for the Mumbai region until 10:20 PM.

Mumbai Mumbai schools are likely to have a working day on Wednesday, August 20.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared a screenshot on its official X handle claiming that schools in Mumbai have declared a holiday on August 20, but the BMC dismissed it as a fake.

“This message is fake. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not issued any such information through its official social media platforms,” said BMC in a post on its official X handle.

Also Read | 14 passengers suffocated, 400 rescued from stuck monorail in Mumbai

Navi Mumbai In view of heavy rainfall, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation declared Wednesday a holiday for all schools in the area.

Sharing the public notice on X, the NMMC said, “In view of heavy rainfall, a holiday has been declared for tomorrow, 20th August 2025, for all schools under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and all mediums in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.”

Panvel Panvel Municipal Corporation also followed suit and said that the area's schools will remain closed on Wednesday due to the red alert for heavy rains.

“In the backdrop of heavy rainfall, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges within the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation,” they wrote in an X post.

Thane Thane Municipal Corporation has also declared tomorrow, August 20, a holiday for all schools, all media, and management.

“In the backdrop of the ongoing heavy rainfall in Thane district, a holiday has been declared for all types of schools, across all mediums and all managements, in Thane district on August 20, 2025,” they wrote in an X post.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the next 48 hours would be crucial for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, which are currently under Red Alert.

Why is Mumbai receiving so much rain? According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall activity is linked to a depression that moved across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday morning and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within 12 hours.