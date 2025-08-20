School Holiday: Are schools closed in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune on August 21 amid rains? Check here

After almost three days of school holidays, post the long Independence Day weekend, and with heavy rainfall still predicted for Maharashtra districts such as Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Navi Mumbai on Thursday, the normal routine is likely to remain disrupted for another day.

The schools in most districts will remain open on Thursday, August 21. There have been no official announcements for a holiday in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, or Thane yet.

“Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places,” said IMD in its forecast for Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for August 21.

However, orange alert has been issued for Ghat areas of Pune.

However, the Lonavala Municipal Council has announced a holiday for all schools tomorrow following heavy rains. The order applies to all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools within the council limits, across every management and medium of instruction.

Officials said the step was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure student safety, considering the continuous heavy rains in Lonavala and the surrounding areas.

IMD's rain alert Despite an alert for heavy rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the rainfall intensity is expected to ease from Thursday.

The weather agency said the rainfall activity is likely to reduce over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra from today onwards with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Konkan, including Mumbai, and isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (≥21 cm) over North Madhya Maharashtra on 20th and isolated heavy rainfall over the region during the next 3 days.

However, light to moderate rainfall is still predicted for most/many places very likely over the region during the next 7 days.

Weekly forecast Mumbai According to the weather department's weekly forecast, Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall until Thursday, 21 August. However, the rainfall is expected to continue throughout the week.

Why is Mumbai receiving heavy rainfall? Mumbai is receiving heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the strengthening of monsoon winds.

Don't believe in rumours The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed all its teams to manage the situation.