School Holiday: Are schools closed in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi? Check here

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: As Maharashtra gears up for the festival that celebrates Lord Ganesha as the ‘God of New Beginnings’ and the ‘Remover of Obstacles,’ the one question always remains in the back of parents' minds—Is there a school holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi?

The Maharashtra government has accorded a 'state festival' status to ‘Ganeshotsav,’ and therefore, schools across the state, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune, will remain closed for the festival, which will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a public holiday in Maharashtra; on Wednesday, not only the schools but also the banks and government offices will remain closed.

About Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi, which lasts 10 days, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha and is one of the most popular Hindu festivals. It is believed that during this time, Lord Ganesha descends to Earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 27 and will continue until September 6. The 10-day period is also known as ‘Vinayak Chaturthi’ or ‘Vinayak Chavithi’.

According to Drikpanchang, Ganesh Chaturthi this year will be celebrated on August 27, Wednesday, and it will culminate with Ganesh Visarjan on Saturday, September 6.

During the festivities, people welcome Ganesha idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare delicious treats, and visit pandals throughout the celebration.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi concludes with a grand visarjan of Lord Ganesha's idol. During the visarjan, Ganesha idols are immersed in water bodies amid chants and music.

Mumbai hosts nearly 14,000 mandals of which 8,000 are registered ones.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande noted that these mandals, which also organise Dahi Handi, Navratri, and, in some cases, Saibaba festivities, are deeply intertwined with local politics.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Muhurat time Ganesh puja is preferred during Madhyahna as it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during Madhyahna Kala.

Moon sightings on Ganesh Chaturthi are prohibited. It is believed that seeing the moon creates Mithya Dosham or Mithya Kalank, which means false accusation of stealing something.

Madhyahna Ganesh Puja Muhurat: 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM

Time to avoid Moon sighting a day before Ganesh Chaturthi: 01:54 PM to 08:29 PM, August 26.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 01:54 PM on August 26