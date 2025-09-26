School holiday declared in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram today due to heavy rain

Due to heavy rainfall, all educational institutions — including professional colleges — in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram have been directed to remain shut as per the District Collector's order. The directive further clarified that the scheduled public examinations will see no change.

"Due to heavy rainfall, the District Collector has declared a holiday today for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Thiruvananthapuram district. However, the scheduled public examinations will be conducted as planned," the official tweet reads.

IMD issues orange alert in Kerala The notice comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several districts of the southern state under an orange alert, anticipating heavy rainfall. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts are under the radar of the weather agency.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall, along with surface winds reaching up to 40 km/h. Moderate rainfall with winds of up to 30 km/h is also expected at isolated locations in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

IMD warns of heavy rain as new low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal

Southern Kerala to See Continued Heavy Showers According to Onmanorama, the India Meteorological Department has said that a new low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal. Ongoing cyclonic activity in the Pacific Ocean has already caused widespread rain in Kerala since Wednesday night. Heavy showers are expected to continue in the southern districts on Friday, while northern parts of the state may also experience intensified rainfall as the system approaches the coast.