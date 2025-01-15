Amid the ongoing cold wave conditions in North India, several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, have extended winter holidays for school students.

Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of North India have been under the grip of cold wave after the onset of winter. On Thursday, January 15, the national capital woke up to a thin layer of fog blanketing the Akshardham Temple and the Mayur Vihar area. Rajasthan also experienced dense fog, causing low visibility.

School holidays in Uttar Pradesh Majority of the schools in several districts in Uttar Pradesh have extended the winter holidays up to January 16, while schools in Lucknow are scheduled to resume from January 17.

Here's a detailed list:

District/City Winter holiday extended till Badaun January 17 Moradabad and Rampur January 16 Sambhal January 16 Basti January 15 Bareilly, Kasganj, Sonbhadra January 15 Shahjahanpur January 16

Additionally, schools in Moradabad and Rampur have revised the timings for standards 9 to 12, with classes from 10 am to 3 pm, reported The Indian Express.

Meanwhile in Ghaziabad, District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh notified the extension of winter vacations for students in Classes 1 to 8. Schools will remain closed for these students until January 18.

School holidays in Delhi According to a report by Jagran, the Delhi government had extended the winter holidays in all schools from 1 to 15 January 2025. It has further ordered classes for standards 9-12 to be conducted in hybrid mode, after GRAP 4 restrictions were re-imposed in Delhi on January 15.

“All Heads of Schools of Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DOE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class IX & XI in a 'Hybrid Mode' i.e., both in physical and online mode,” reads the government order.

School holidays in Jammu and Kashmir The School Education Department in Jammu and Kashmir has announced the following winter holiday schedule:

Schools up to Class 5: Closed till February 28, 2025