School holiday: Mumbai schools will remain closed due to heavy rainfall today

Mumbai rains: All private, government schools, and other educational instituted will remain closed due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai today.

Livemint
Updated8 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST
School holiday: Mumbai schools will remain closed due to heavy rainfall today. (HT Photo)
School holiday: Mumbai schools will remain closed due to heavy rainfall today. (HT Photo)

Mumbai rains: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced the closure of schools as heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Maharashtra's capital city. Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m., said civic officials.

“In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation,” BMC said.

Also Read | Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Schools shut, flights cancelled

Heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday caused waterlogging, long traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services and flight operations. The downpours, which included heavy overnight showers, are expected to continue this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout the day on July 8. The local weather department reported that heavy rain persisted in Mumbai's Dindoshi early Monday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas.

Also Read | Mumbai rains: Central Railways cancels trains in THIS route. Check full list

The weather forecasting agency has forecasted heavy rain in Maharashtra over three to four days. The MeT department indicated that heavy rain will impact the Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions from July 8 to July 10, 2024.

Central Railway suburban services were affected due to heavy rains. CRPO said that rain services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rain Water was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly one hour, now water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected.

Also Read | Mumbai rains: Boarding flight from Mumbai airport today? Check IndiGo’s advisory

On the other hand, IndiGo said, “Due to weather and subsequent air traffic congestion, flights to/from #Mumbai are impacted. Do keep a tab on your flight status.”

“Rains are likely to continue over Mumbai and it may impact flight departures and arrivals. While thinking of the monsoon is making y'all smile, do keep a tab on your flight status before heading to the airport," the airline added. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaSchool holiday: Mumbai schools will remain closed due to heavy rainfall today

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.000.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,529.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue