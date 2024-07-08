School holiday: Mumbai schools will remain closed due to heavy rainfall today

Mumbai rains: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced the closure of schools as heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Maharashtra's capital city. Mumbai recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various places in six hours from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m., said civic officials.

“In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in Mumbai (BMC area). The decision for the next session will be announced after reviewing the situation,” BMC said.

Heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday caused waterlogging, long traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services and flight operations. The downpours, which included heavy overnight showers, are expected to continue this week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout the day on July 8. The local weather department reported that heavy rain persisted in Mumbai's Dindoshi early Monday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas.

The weather forecasting agency has forecasted heavy rain in Maharashtra over three to four days. The MeT department indicated that heavy rain will impact the Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions from July 8 to July 10, 2024.

Central Railway suburban services were affected due to heavy rains. CRPO said that rain services are affected at Sion and between Bhandup and Nahur stations. Rain Water was above the tracks so trains were stopped for nearly one hour, now water has receded a bit so trains are restarting but services are still affected.

On the other hand, IndiGo said, “Due to weather and subsequent air traffic congestion, flights to/from #Mumbai are impacted. Do keep a tab on your flight status.”