School Holiday: Punjab schools to remain closed till 7 January amid cold wave

Schools in Punjab will remain closed until January 7 due to cold wave and dense fog, ensuring the safety of students. This decision was announced by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains after consulting Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Updated2 Jan 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Schools across Punjab will remain closed till 7 January after the state government issued an order in view of the ongoing cold wave and dense fog. The move aims to safeguard the health and safety of students and school staff amid worsening winter conditions.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the school holidays following consultations with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Sharing the update on X, Bains said the decision was taken in line with the chief minister’s directions.

School holidays have also been announced for Uttar Pradesh given the cold wave that has gripped the state.

Uttar Pradesh school holiday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, directed the closure of all schools up to Class 12 across ICSE, CBSE, state and other boards till 5 January due to the severe cold wave.

The UP government has asked officials to remain vigilant with field inspections, ensure blankets, prevent people from sleeping in the open, and make complete arrangements in all night shelters.

On Thursday, the IMD had issued a weather forecast – warning of dense fog over Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and cold wave conditions in Delhi, Chandigarh among other states – as winter tightens its grip.

