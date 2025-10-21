School holiday: Schools and colleges in Chennai to remain closed on October 22 amid heavy rainfall alert

Tamil Nadu rains: Amid a heavy rainfall alert for several districts in the state as the Northeast monsoon intensified, the administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai on October 22.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal districts and issued red, orange and yellow alerts for various parts of the State.

A low pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low pressure area and is located approximately 400 km from Chennai, said B Amudha, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai.

"By noon tomorrow, there is a possibility that the system will strengthen into a Depression. This is expected to occur off the coasts of north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh," reported PTI quoting B Amudha.

Regional Meteorological Centre has issued orange alert for Chennai.

Red alert issued for these places Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram.

Orange alert sounded for these places Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Fishermen and coastal residents have been asked to stay vigilant and adhere to official safety advisories.

Rains in Puducherry Alert has also been sounded for Puducherry union territory.

Due to warnings of heavy rainfall, schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on October 22.

CM MK Stalin reviews situation Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed measures to tackle heavy rains,

“I conducted an advisory meeting today through a video conference regarding the measures to tackle the heavy rains currently lashing Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Delta districts. I have instructed that immediate action be taken on complaints received from the public and that rice procurement operations be carried out without any lapses, and I have inquired about the precautionary measures that have been taken,” said CM Stalin in a post on X.

He added that people's representatives and the entire government machinery will work tirelessly in the field, and we will protect the people!

Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin conducts inspection Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted field inspections to review precautionary and preventive measures.

Taking to X, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he along with the official conducted an inspection at the temporary shelter set up in a private school in the Velachery area, temporary accommodation camp set up in the Schoolkaram I.I.T residential area, and inquired about the facilities there and provided advice on extending all necessary assistance to the people.

He added that the government has set up camps at various locations to rescue and provide shelter to the public from low-lying areas.