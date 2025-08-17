School holiday: Schools in Jammu and THESE cities to remain closed on Monday, August 18 - Check details

In view of the heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir, which triggered flash floods in several areas, the Union Territory's education department on Sunday said that all government and private schools in Jammu will remain closed on Monday, August 18.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the UT for the next two days – August 18 and 19.

“In view of the inclement and bad weather conditions, it is hereby ordered that all the Government as well as Private Schools of Jammu Division shall remain closed for tomorrow, August 18,” said the Director of School Education, Jammu.

However, Jammu is not the only city where August 18 is a school holiday.

Check the list of states where August 18 is a school holiday: Chandigarh All educational institutions in Chandigarh will remain closed on Monday, August 18. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria announced this holiday on August 15 during the celebration of the 79th Independence Day.

The administration said the school holiday is for the convenience of students and schools, without providing a specific reason.

Academic and administrative activities will resume to normal functioning on Tuesday, 19 August.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has also announced a school holiday on August 18. The holiday was announced in view of Baba Mahakal ji's royal procession.

In Karnataka districts Schools will remain closed in several areas of Karnataka due to IMD's red alert for heavy rain in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj on Sunday declared a holiday for anganwadis, primary schools, and high schools in six taluks for Monday, in view of heavy rains.

The holiday applies to schools in Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri, and N.R. Pura taluks, and those located in Avathi, Jagara, Vastare, Alduru, and Khandya hoblis of Chikkamagaluru taluk.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has also announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on Monday.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner K.S. Lathakumari has announced a holiday for anganwadis, and primary and high schools in Sakaleshpur and Belur taluks, and those in K. Hoskote hobli of Alur taluk.

Thrissur, Kerala The Thrissur District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, on August 18 as heavy rains persist.

The order, issued as a precautionary measure, applies to all institutions, including CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Anganwadis, madrasas and tuition centres.

The holiday applies to school-level exams. The date of the Onam exam to be held tomorrow will be announced later.

Manipur On August 19, schools in Manipur will remain closed in observance of Maharaj Veer Vikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's sixth birthday.

