School Holiday: Schools in Mumbai, Thane to remain closed on Tuesday amid IMD's Red Alert for heavy rains

As the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai until Tuesday, predicting heavy rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued an order stating that all schools and colleges in the city and its suburbs will remain closed on Tuesday, August 19.

The BMC order applies to all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in the city and suburbs.

"The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff, given the possibility of intense downpours, waterlogging, and traffic disruptions," the BMC said in an X post.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) also declared a holiday for all types of schools, of all mediums and all managements, on 18 August 2025 and 19 August 2025, citing incessant rains.

The civic body wrote, “In the backdrop of the ongoing heavy rainfall in Thane district, a holiday has been declared for all types of schools, of all mediums and all managements, in the Thane Municipal Corporation area on 18 August 2025 and 19 August 2025.”

IMD issues red alert Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a red and orange alert for 24 hours in several districts of Maharashtra. The state has been experiencing heavy rainfall since early Monday morning.

The red alert has been issued in areas including Mumbai, Raigad, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur Ghat. Several districts, including Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Amravati, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli, have been put under orange alert.

The BMC has appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary. For any emergency or official information, residents are advised to reach out to the BMC main control room helpline at 1916.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai received 177 millimetres of rain in a 6-8 hour period and more is expected throughout the day along with high tides.

