School holiday: Schools in these cities to remain closed today, August 18 | Check details

As heavy downpour lashed several cities of India, schools and colleges across these regions have declared a holiday for their students as a precautionary measure.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a recent cloudburst triggered flash floods in several areas, prompting the closure of all government and private schools in Jammu on Monday, August 18.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in the region for the next two days – August 18 and 19.



However, Jammu is not the only city where August 18 is a school holiday.

Karnataka districts Schools will remain closed in several regions of Karnataka as a result of IMD's red alert for heavy rains in Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Meena Nagaraj on Sunday declared a holiday for anganwadis, primary schools, and high schools in six taluks for Monday as heavy rainfall is anticipated in these areas.

The holiday applies to schools in Koppa, Kalasa, Mudigere, Sringeri, and N.R. Pura taluks, as well as schools located in Avathi, Jagara, Vastare, Alduru, and Khandya hoblis of Chikkamagaluru taluk.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the district on Monday.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner K.S. Lathakumari has announced a holiday for anganwadis, and primary and high schools in Sakaleshpur and Belur taluks, and those in K. Hoskote hobli of Alur taluk.

Thrissur, Kerala The Thrissur District Collector has announced a holiday for all educational institutions, which includes professional colleges, on August 18 as heavy rains persist.

The order, issued as a precautionary measure, applies to every educational institution, including CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Anganwadis, madrasas and tuition centers.

The holiday applies to school-level exams. Onam exam which was supposed to be held today has been postponed and the new date will be announced shortly.

Chandigarh Other than the closure of schools and colleges in several cities due to heavy rains, all educational institutions in Chandigarh will also reportedly remain closed on Monday, August 18.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria announced this holiday on August 15 during the celebration of the 79th Independence Day.

Although the administration did not provide a specific reason behind the holiday, it just said that the holiday is kept for the convenience of students and schools.