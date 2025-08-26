School Holiday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states for Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27—check list

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The vibrant festival is celebrated with great devotion across various states, especially Maharashtra, with decorations, public processions, and cultural performances. Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27. Take a look at which states may close schools on this occasion.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not a nationwide public holiday in India. Unlike Independence Day or Republic Day, which are observed every year across the country, whether or not Ganesh Chaturthi is a holiday depends on decisions made by state governments. In states where the festival is celebrated extensively, schools and institutions may be closed, but such decisions are usually made by local education departments or school boards and can vary from place to place.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Schools in theses states likely to be closed Maharashtra

Goa

Telangana

Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

These states have announced a public holiday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi earlier, which applies to schools and colleges. However, there is no confirmation this year until official circulars are issued in this regard.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 celebrations Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, the festival begins with the installation of beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha in homes and elaborate public pandals (temporary structures). Devotees decorate the area with flowers, lights, and colorful decorations, and perform daily prayers (pujas), offer sweets like modaks (Ganesha’s favorite), and sing devotional songs and aartis.

Communities often organise cultural events such as music, dance, skits, and community meals, bringing people together in festive spirit. The celebrations last for varying durations - 1.5, 3, 5, 7, or 10 days.

On the final day, the idol is taken in a grand procession accompanied by singing, dancing, and chanting of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" before being immersed in a body of water, a ritual known as visarjan. This immersion symbolises Ganesha’s return to his heavenly abode, taking away the devotees’ obstacles and leaving behind blessings of wisdom and prosperity.

