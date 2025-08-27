Subscribe

School holiday today: Are schools in Maharashtra, other states closed on Ganesh Chaturthi, August 27? Check here

School holiday today: Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, 2025, are underway. Schools in Maharashtra, Goa, and other states will be closed, but it’s not a national holiday. The festival features rituals and ends with Ganesh Visarjan on September 6.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published27 Aug 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Schools in some parts of the country will remain closed today.
School holiday today: Preparations to welcome Lord Ganesha are almost done, and people across the country are ready to mark the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 27.

This 10-day festival is celebrated with deep devotion in many states, particularly Maharashtra, featuring decorations, public processions, and cultural events. Hence, to mark these festivities, schools, colleges, banks, and other offices are closed on this day. Here's a look at the states expected to shut schools on Ganesh Chaturthi —

Ganesh Chaturthi school holiday

Schools in Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat are likely to be closed on Wednesday, August 27, to mark Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Students and parents must note that Ganesh Chaturthi is not a national holiday in India. Hence, schools across the country will not be closed on this day. Unlike Independence Day or Republic Day, which are observed nationwide annually, the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday depends on state government decisions.

In regions where the festival is widely celebrated, schools and institutions might be closed, but these decisions are typically made by local education departments or school boards and can differ from one location to another.

School holiday today

Schools in other states, such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, will reportedly remain shut due to heavy rainfall, while Kerala schools will be closed for Onam.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 - Muhurat timings

The Chaturthi Tithi starts on August 26 at 1:54 pm and concludes on the next day at 3:44 pm. The most auspicious time for Ganesh puja, called the Madhyahna Muhurat, is between 11:05 am and 1:40 pm on August 27. Devotees are advised to avoid moon sighting during this time to prevent “Mithya Dosha.'

Devotees must specifically avoid moon sightings from 1:54 pm to 8:29 pm on August 26 and from 9:28 am to 8:57 pm on August 27. The 10-day festival ends with Ganesh Visarjan, or idol immersion, which will be observed on Saturday, September 6, 2025, this year as Anant Chaturdashi.

 
Ganesh ChaturthiMaharashtra
