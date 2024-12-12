Chennai Rains: In light of the heavy rain forecast today, 12 December, holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert across several districts in Tamil Nadu. As per the weather observatory's latest report, moderate rain was observed in Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts.

Tambaram, is the only district, which is still under orange alert, as heavy rains are expected.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures for Chennai are expected to be 24.68 °C and 27.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently 80 per cent with a wind speed of 80 km/h.