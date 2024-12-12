Chennai Rains: In light of the heavy rain forecast today, 12 December, holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert across several districts in Tamil Nadu. As per the weather observatory's latest report, moderate rain was observed in Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts.
Tambaram, is the only district, which is still under orange alert, as heavy rains are expected.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures for Chennai are expected to be 24.68 °C and 27.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently 80 per cent with a wind speed of 80 km/h.
IMD Forecast for South India
- Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal: Very heavy rainfall has been predicted at on 12 December.
- Heavy rainfall is also very likely on 13, 16 and 17 December in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
- Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema: Heavy rainfall has been predicted on 12 December.
- South Interior Karnataka: Heavy rainfall has been predicted on 12 December
- Lakshadweep: Heavy rainfall has been predicted by IMD on 13 December
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Heavy rainfall has been predicted by IMD for 13 and 14 December
- Moderate rainfall is likely at a few places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during 12-13 December
- Similar conditions has been predicted over Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema on 12 December, and over South Interior Karnataka on 12 DecemberIMD Cold Wave Warning in North India
- Cold wave conditions very likely over Rajasthan during 12-16 December,
- Cold wave conditions will prevail in some parts of Punjab during 12-16 December,
- Cold Wave conditions have been predicted over Delhi during 12-13 December, over Haryana- Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 12-16 December, over Saurashtra and Kutch on 12 December
- Cold Wave conditions will prevail over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 13-16 December, predicts IMD
- IMD predicts that cold Day conditions are very likely to prevail over Rajasthan on 12 December, and over Madhya Pradesh on 13 December.