Mumbai school bomb threat today: A school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara region of Mumbai received a bomb threat email on Thursday — prompting an immediate security response. The Mumbai Police said local law enforcement officials had rushed to the site along with members of the bomb detection squad. Officials are now conducting a thorough investigation of the premises.

The incident comes mere days after the Reserve Bank of India received a bomb threat email targeting its Mumbai office. The missive — written in Russian — was sent to the official email address of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and indicated plans to blow up the bank.

Mumbai school bomb threat today — What we know so far The email was sent to a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Thursday morning. According to reports, the email mentioned that the bomb was placed on the school campus by the "Afzal gang". A probe remains underway and it was not immediately clear whether this was a legitimate threat.

Bomb threats have also become a recurring issue for schools in various parts of the country — with most cases turning out to be a hoax. Earlier this week, two matriculation higher secondary schools close to Erode in Tamil Nadu also received threat emails — claiming that bombs had been planted on the premises. Students were sent home for the day while the police and bomb disposal squad began a thorough search of the area. The threat was eventually declared a hoax after an hours-long search yielded no results.

Meanwhile the Delhi Police has also cracked down on a series of hoax bomb threats sent to over 400 schools across the national capital — recently arresting a juvenile responsible for the menacing emails.

The matter also triggered a political storm ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections as the BJP and AAP exchanged barbs. Delhi Police has claimed that a Class-12 student sent the hoax bomb threats and that his parents are linked to an NGO that supports a political party. A police officer said the boy was questioned and during the investigation, it was found that the NGO also voiced its support to Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.