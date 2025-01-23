Mumbai school bomb threat today: A school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara region of Mumbai received a bomb threat email on Thursday — prompting an immediate security response. The Mumbai Police said local law enforcement officials had rushed to the site along with members of the bomb detection squad. Officials are now conducting a thorough investigation of the premises.
The incident comes mere days after the Reserve Bank of India received a bomb threat email targeting its Mumbai office. The missive — written in Russian — was sent to the official email address of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and indicated plans to blow up the bank.
Mumbai school bomb threat today — What we know so far
The email was sent to a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Thursday morning. According to reports, the email mentioned that the bomb was placed on the school campus by the "Afzal gang". A probe remains underway and it was not immediately clear whether this was a legitimate threat.
Bomb threats have also become a recurring issue for schools in various parts of the country — with most cases turning out to be a hoax. Earlier this week, two matriculation higher secondary schools close to Erode in Tamil Nadu also received threat emails — claiming that bombs had been planted on the premises. Students were sent home for the day while the police and bomb disposal squad began a thorough search of the area. The threat was eventually declared a hoax after an hours-long search yielded no results.
Meanwhile the Delhi Police has also cracked down on a series of hoax bomb threats sent to over 400 schools across the national capital — recently arresting a juvenile responsible for the menacing emails.
The matter also triggered a political storm ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections as the BJP and AAP exchanged barbs. Delhi Police has claimed that a Class-12 student sent the hoax bomb threats and that his parents are linked to an NGO that supports a political party. A police officer said the boy was questioned and during the investigation, it was found that the NGO also voiced its support to Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.
(With inputs from agencies)