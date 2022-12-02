School makes students clean canal without permission1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 08:42 AM IST
- A shocking incident occurred in Ludhiana, Punjab where school students were taken to clean a canal without permission
A shocking incident occurred in Ludhiana, Punjab where school students were taken to clean a canal without permission. According to a report by Hindustan Times, authorities of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Sarabha Nagar, took over 150 students from Classes 9 and 10 inside the Sidhwan Canal and initiated a cleanliness drive without permission from the irrigation department or civic body.