School, marriage halls to be used as COVID-19 care centres

PUDUCHERRY : A high school in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, is to be converted into a COVID-19 care centre owing to the rise in cases of the virus. Even marriage halls of the Yanam municipality are to be turned into such a centre.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, representing Yanam in the territorial Assembly, visited the government general hospital there on Thursday and enquired about its requirements, an official press release said.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, representing Yanam in the territorial Assembly, visited the government general hospital there on Thursday and enquired about its requirements, an official press release said.

He had a meeting with doctors and nurses attached to the hospital. The Minister launched a drive to clear the garbage that had accumulated over the last few days, the release said. He issued on-the-spot orders to the Health Department to engage workers for cleaning the toilets in the hospital, the release added.

