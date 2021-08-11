'School openings must be prioritized': WHO Chief Scientist

The World Health Organization's chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has made an appeal in favour of the reopening of schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said that the greatest impact of Covid-19 is the indirect effect on education by shutting down schools around the world.

Dr Swaminathan said that school opening must be prioritized while maintaining proper health and hygiene.

"The impact on children's mental, physical and cognitive wellbeing will last a long time. School openings must be prioritized with distancing, masking, avoiding indoor singing and gatherings, hand hygiene and vaccination of all adults. @mhrdschools @DrYasminAHaque @NITIAayog @UNICEF," the WHO cheif scientist wrote on Twitter.

"1.5 billion children were suddenly out of school and it affecting their education, says Dr Donald Bundy," the WHO chief scientist added in her tweet.

Meanwhile, a lot of state governments have resumed physical classes for students as Covid-19 cases decline, including Delhi Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh among others.

Earlier, Dr Soumya Swaminathan cautioned people against lowering their guard against the coronavirus and urged them to strictly follow Covid-appropriate protocols for another six months.

The WHO chief scientist said, "I know everybody is tired, everyone wants to meet their family, organise parties. But this is not the time to let down your guard. Let's be careful for another six months. By then, if the vaccination coverage is very high, then things should definitely start improving."

The global health body's chief scientist also had said that there is no scientific evidence for anxiety that the third wave of coronavirus will target children.

