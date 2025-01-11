In an untoward incident, a reputed private school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad has come under fire after its principal allegedly forced Class 10 girl students to remove their shirts and go home only in blazer, reported India Today.

According to the report, the incident occurred on Thursday during a celebratory 'Pen Day', and the principal was reportedly angered over a celebration that marked the students' final exam day.

Students wrote good wishes on each other's shirts as part of the celebration, where around 100 female students were involved in the event.

The report added that the principal reportedly objected to this activity, scolded the students, made them remove their shirts, and prohibited them from wearing them again. The principal reportedly allowed the students only to wear their blazers and were sent home in this condition.

After returning home, many students shared their ordeal with their parents.

Outrage among parents: Angry with this treatment, some of the parents visited the Deputy Commissioner's office and sought strict action against the school principal. Local legislator Ragini Singh also accompanied the parents, and called the incident 'unfortunate and shameful'.

Parents also voiced their anger during a discussion with Deputy Commissioner Madhavi Mishra and labelled the principal's actions as 'draconian' and 'humiliating'.

Assuring action, Deputy Commissioner Madhavi Mishra said the matter was being taken seriously and announced the formation of a committee to probe the incident. She also promised stringent action against those found guilty.

"As a woman, it is shocking to see such behaviour towards young girls. The administration is committed to ensuring justice in this case," India Today quoted Ragini Singh as saying.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, on 9 August, the Supreme Court Bench slammed NG Acharya and DK Marathe College in Mumbai for a ban imposed on students wearing burqa, hijab or niqab on campus, reported Bar and Bench.

The Court questioned the rationale behind the college's decision and said the students should be allowed to wear what they want.