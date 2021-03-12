Setting the ball rolling for the year-long series of programmes to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said everyone will work towards fulfilling the unfinished dreams of India and make the country number one in the world. He also mentioned that the government plans to include deshbhakti period as a separate curriculum in city schools.

He said: We teach our students Science, Maths, Physics, Biology, but don't teach them to love their country. Now, we will have a separate curriculum where students will attend special classes of deshbhakti for one hour every day that will instill the sense of patriotism in them."

During the commemorative event in New Delhi, he said, "Thousands of people sacrificed their lives to get us freedom, this is the time to remember them and their dreams...many of their dreams were achieved in the last 75 years, many remain to be fulfilled...Today, we all should resolve to fulfill those unfinished dreams of 130 crore Indians and make India number one in the world."

The unfinished dreams, he noted, are access to food, proper healthcare, roof over head, water, employment, cheap electricity and equal opportunities for all.

The chief minister told the cheering crowd that government has grand plans for the celebration of India's 75th Independence Day.

The government will install as many as 500 flag masts across Delhi to instill the sense of patriotism among the youth and students. The CM also said the government will be conducting programmes and events on the life and times of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar.

On Friday, an event was organised at Connaught Place's Central park to marks the beginning of the 75-weeks-long celebration concluding on August 15 this year.

The programmes to be showcased during the celebration will highlight the city's role in the freedom movement, its journey in the last 75 years and the "vision of Delhi" in 2047 when India will complete its 100 years of Independence.

The event, which saw Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia felicitating senior citizens above the age of 75, including award-winning photographer Raghu Rai and activist Kamla Bhasin, was also attended by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain and Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, among others.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via