In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 14-year-old schoolboy died of heart attack while he was practicing running for a sports competition.

The incident happened in the Sirauli village located in Aligarh district on Friday, NDTV reported.

The deceased identified as Mohit Chaudhary was practicing running for a sports competition at his school.

As per the report, the boy ran around two rounds with his friends. As he continued his running spree, he collapsed. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital after his friends informed his family about the tragedy. However, the doctors declared him dead, NDTV quoted officials as saying.

The sports competition was scheduled for December 7. The news of the boy's loss comes months after his father's demise. Mohit Chaudhary lost his father in August in a road accident.

What is heart attack? Heart attack is a medical emergency that occurs when the flow of blood to the heart is severely reduced or blocked. According to John Hopkins medicine, a person can lose consciousness, become disabled or die if there is restriction of blood flow to the brain and other organs. The blockage is caused by a build-up of deposits, cholesterol, and other substances in the arteries

Symptoms of heart attack Notably, it is important to keep in mind the symptoms of heart attack, which can be life-threatening. A person must immediately seek help if they notice any of the following symptoms:

Fatigue

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Nausea

Heart palpitations (fast or pounding heart beat)

Loss of consciousness

Sudden numbness In some cases of heart attack, there may be no symptoms at all.

Who's at risk? Even though hereditary factors play an important role determining who is more at risk of heart attack, but several lifestyle habits can also lead to a heart stroke. Older men and women, obese individuals, cigarette smokers and people involved in alcohol or drug abuse are more at risk. Other factors that trigger mal functioning of the body's mechanisms include heart disease, type 1 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and nutritional deficiency, especially low potassium or magnesium levels.