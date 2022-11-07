With over 270 cases of dengue detected in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district within the last five days, preventive measures have been initiated against the ‘impending epidemic’, an official order said on Sunday.
The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) announced that all schools and colleges falling within the Diphu Municipal Board and the Greater Diphu Town area in Karbi Anglong district of Assam will remain closed for five days this month.
A release by the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, said that out of 285 dengue cases detected in the state between November 1 and 5, 271 were from Karbi Anglong district.
The Mission Director, NHM-Assam, MS Lakshmi Priya, along with other officials, visited the affected areas in Karbi Anglong during the day to take stock of the situation and to provide support to the district team to control the outbreak.
“The situation in Karbi Anglong is under close watch and all preventive measures are being taken to combat the situation," the NHM release said.
An order issued by the Principal Secretary of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council said, "In view of the alarming surge in dengue cases and as preventive measures against impending epidemic, therefore all educational institutions both government and private, etc. from non-formal pre-schools (Anganwadi) to colleges falling within Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town area, shall remain closed on from November 7, 9, 10, 11 and 12."
Amid in surge of Dengue cases, as many as three people died in Diphu and more than 20 people are currently undergoing treatment at the government hospitals in the hill district.
In view of the outbreak of reported dengue cases in some districts of Assam, proactive measures have been taken under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.
It is to be noted that Dengue treatment is available free of cost in all Government Hospitals and Government medical colleges and hospitals.
*With inputs from agencies
