Schools and colleges to remain shut in Puducherry on November 27 due to heavy rainfall predictions

  • Due to heavy rainfall, all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will be closed on November 27. The India Meteorological Department forecasts continued heavy rain in the region as a deep depression intensifies into a cyclonic storm.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 06:43 PM IST
Heavy rains lash across Tamil Nadu on November 26.
Heavy rains lash across Tamil Nadu on November 26.(PTI)

All government and private schools, government-aided schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will be closed on Wednesday, November 27, due to heavy rainfall predictions, Puducherry Education Minister Arumugam Namassivayam said on Tuesday, newswire ANI reported.

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received heavy and extremely heavy rainfall on November 26. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected on November 28 and heavy rainfall on November 29.

Also Read | Chennai Weather: Tamil Nadu districts to witness intense rain for next 5 days

Deep depression developing over Bay of Bengal

A deep depression has been developing over the Bay of Bengal and moving towards Sri Lanka. Beginning on Tuesday, November 26, this has resulted in intense rainfall in the region.

“The Depression over SouthwestBay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a deep depression and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the 26th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 6.3°N and longitude 82.8°E, about 310 km southeast of Trincomalee, 590 km south-southeast of Nagappattinam, 710 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 800 km south-southeast of Chennai (SIC),” IMD said in a post on X.

Also Read | IMD predicts dense fog, heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The depression will continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 27; following this, it move towards the Sri Lanka Coast for two days, the post added.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in a few coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to heavy rainfall predicted from November 26 to November 28, reported PTI.

Also Read | Chennai rains today: More rains expected in state, are schools closed today?

NDRF teams have been deployed to Karaikkal, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapatnam, Maiyladuthurai, and Thanjavur. The teams are self-contained and have all the equipment required for search and rescue operations, communication and personal protection in emergencies. The NDRF's control room in Arakkonam is intensely monitoring the situation and making all efforts along with the State Emergency Operation Control Room in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 06:43 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSchools and colleges to remain shut in Puducherry on November 27 due to heavy rainfall predictions

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    338.70
    03:50 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.15 (-1.21%)

    Adani Power share price

    437.75
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.1 (-2.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.80
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.35 (1.83%)

    GAIL India share price

    193.90
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-2.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    12.85 (2.41%)

    Wipro share price

    589.05
    03:58 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.08%)

    Federal Bank share price

    213.55
    03:51 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (0.26%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,775.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -227.7 (-7.58%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    899.40
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -68.25 (-7.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -67.3 (-5.48%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    664.60
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -36.15 (-5.16%)
    More from Top Losers

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,197.35
    03:47 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    89.55 (8.08%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    824.30
    03:54 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    60.4 (7.91%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    210.00
    03:29 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    15.35 (7.89%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    7.53
    03:59 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    0.55 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.