Schools are reopening but parents apprehensive of sending their children

New Delhi: Sumali Moitra, a parent in Gurugram, is quite clear about what he wants to do with his son’s education this academic session.

“I won’t send my son to school this academic year. Unlock rules allowing it or not. There was an initial hiccup, but online education is catching up. In such a situation, why should I and my family take the risk?" asked Moitra, a private sector executive in Gurugram.

“My son is in class X and it’s a crucial year, but let me be very clear: one year is nothing in the life of a young child. When you are against a pandemic, me and my wife has decided to settle for the second best: study from home," he argued.

He said all his son's classmates are not mentally ready to rejoin school, even if the Unlock 5 rules raises hope for re-opening after 15 October. “Pandemic has shown that buildings are not the sole criteria of good education delivery. Government should help underprivileged people who don't have access to internet and devices, instead of disrupting a system that is running reasonably ok in the current situation".

A fresh survey by community platform LocalCircles shows that at least 71% of the parents are not ready to send children to schools. And only 20% parents are willing to send them to school, drop of three percentage points from a month ago as fear of a covid infection grows.

Indu Khetarpal, principal of Salwan Public School, a leading private school in Delhi, has a different world view. “It’s a challenge, but how long you will keep senior students (of classes X-XII ) at home. We all have to contribute to overcome the challenge," she added.

Khetarpal said, "Senior students and some parents need to realize that if they can go for a party, restaurant, or join a crowded morning walk with their pets, why should there be a challenge in joining school?"

“But the blame game has to stop. Schools can reopen in a staggered way with utmost precaution for a segment of senior students," she said, adding that local authorities need to play a part too in monitoring the situation closely, and students and staff should behave responsibly.

Moitra and Khetarpal represent the two key components of the school system as well as the current dichotomy of the education sector that caters to over 300 million students in India. Schools have been closed for almost six and half months now due to the covid pandemic that has infected over 6.3 million and killed almost 100,000 people in India alone.

Schools are again set to open after 15 October but parents and teachers are anxious. While it's a big mental relief for them and gives them hope for a restart, students may not rush back to school. Parents believe a fresh covid infection load will dissuade from sending their children to schools. School authorities, on the other hand, believe that a segment of the students should return albeit in small numbers.

But they also believe that educational institutions cannot be overloaded right away as students as a community cannot be kept at a distance and social distancing will be tough to manage. “It’s not the time for young students to join back. Unlike senior secondary level, young students cannot be expected to behave with utmost responsibility," Khetarpal added.

Manit Jain, an educationist and founder of The Heritage School, agrees. “The unlock rules have come but the decisions will have to be very local. For example, you cannot have same rules, let’s say, for Delhi NCR and a city in a northeastern state. Similarly, Palwal and Gurugram, both in Haryana, cannot have the same school reopening rules. The local challenge, the case load, the infection spread and capabilities of schools need to be taken into account while re-opening of schools," said Manit Jain.

Jain said there are complex issues. “If 20% of a class come to school and 80% stay home, how to tackle the timing, teacher allocation, sanitation? Who will monitor the schools are following SOPs? You won’t suddenly see students and schools going back to normalcy. It will take time and a lot of stakeholders have to play their role effectively and there has to be some clarity on how to deal with infections" Jain explained.

Meenu Singh, a parent in Noida, agreed: “Please don't rush to open schools in cities or towns where the infection is spreading. My daughter going to school means the entire family is getting exposed to the infection. So, the confidence is not there to send our children to schools. You start a school and if someone gets infected, then what will happen? Will the school be closed fully or for some".





