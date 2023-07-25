Schools Bandh: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh schools closed today as students’ union calls strike. 10 point1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may be closed on Tuesday due to a protest by AISF, CPI, and TNSF against education sector irregularities.
Several schools across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to remain closed on Tuesday as All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) to protest against the various irregularities prevalent in the education sector. The bandh is also supported by Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF).
