Schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may be closed on Tuesday due to a protest by AISF, CPI, and TNSF against education sector irregularities.
Several schools across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to remain closed on Tuesday as All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) to protest against the various irregularities prevalent in the education sector. The bandh is also supported by Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF).
Here is all you need to the school bandh in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
Several protests has been organised by the students’ unions across the states and schools are likely to remain closed today. However, there is no official notification regarding the school closure from the government.
The primary demands raised by the student unions included the urgent need for improvements in the basic facilities provided in hostels.
They also demand a reduction in mess charges, as many students found it difficult to afford the current expenses.
Several reports also cited, the student union cited that there are several positions of wardens, cooks, and watchmen in hostels that are currently vacant and they need to filled immediately to ensure the welfare and safety of the students.
In addition to the demands related to hostels, the student unions also called for the construction of compound walls around women’s dormitories in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) and Gurukuls across both states.
The decision to stage a bandh came after around 50 girls fell ill at a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Amarchinta village after consuming contaminated food , highlighting low-quality food being served and the use of rotten tomatoes in their meals.
The Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) also expressed their opposition to the government's anti-student policies and extended their support to the school bandh.
The TNSF President, Pranav Goyal, demanded strict actions against private corporate institutions that increased fees, advocating for a fee structure established by the government to ensure affordability for all students.
Meanwhile, TNSF members on Monday took out a protest demonstration in Hindupur in Sri Satya Sai district, demanding the government to release the fee payable to schools
