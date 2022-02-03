All districts whose Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5% can reopen schools now, said the central government on Thursday.

“The pandemic situation has improved. There are states and districts of concern, but overall there is a contraction in the spread of infection which is heartening. There are 268 districts where the positivity is below 5%," said Niti Ayog member (health) VK Paul.

"And clearly, these districts can move in the direction of non-Covid care and also in the direction of other economic activities as well as school reopening," he added.

Noting that the nation is concerned that there has been a significant learning loss, Paul said schools should be open at the "earliest opportunity but also appropriate time".

He stated that while the final decision for reopening of schools rests with the state governments, the Centre would still like to ensure that schools are opened and run in compliance with standard operating procedures.

“By implementing SOPs, we can ensure the safe conduct of schools, make physical learning possible, school activities, which lead to interaction development, possible. Teachers can feel safe because now in any case, as they are vaccine protected," said Paul.

"So following the SOPs is the essence of the guidelines that the Union government has been issuing. And we believe these guidelines are adapted, these are considered directly by the state governments and decisions are taken for opening the schools," he added.

Officials from the ministry of education informed that schools are completely open in 11 states while they are reopened for mostly higher classes in 16 states. Schools continue to remain completely closed in nine states.

All the states have vaccinated at least 95% of the teaching and non-teaching staff, while few states have achieved 1005 vaccination coverage for them, said the officials.

They stated that following the "extensive" vaccination coverage, the ministry had in December revised the guidelines issued to state for reopening of schools.

Sweety Changsan, the joint secretary of the education ministry, said after taking into account the extensive vaccination coverage, they have allowed congregations and gatherings in schools, which were earlier banned.

"According to the new advisory, schools may celebrate events and hold gatherings according to SOPs issued by the state. States and UTs have also been advised to evolve SOPs for safe conduct for group activities and events," she added.

Further, the revised guidelines issued by the department of school education and literacy suggested preparing bridge courses and implementing them in classrooms.

"Once school reopens, the grade-related syllabus should be undertaken only after the bridge course is completed, so that students can adjust to the changed school environment and do not feel the stress or being left out, especially students who did not have access to alternate means of education," the guidelines had said.

"In the modified guidelines, the government has also suggested identification of children based on their learning levels so that teachers can focus on students who need additional support," it added.

