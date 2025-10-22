Schools closed, ‘orange alert’ issued: Is Chennai’s heavy rainfall linked to an approaching cyclone?

Heavy rainfall in Chennai has paralysed the city, causing flooding, choking roads, and even prompting authorities to close schools today. As the northeast monsoon intensifies amid its early onset, the India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone warning for Tamil Nadu. The alert comes just hours after the weather agency placed eight districts of the southern state under a red alert — Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Ramanathapuram. A red alert indicates a heavy rainfall warning. The state capital Chennai is under ‘orange’ alert.

Are schools and offices closed? In view of the heavy rainfall, Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade has declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday, while offices are expected to function normally. According to a report by TOI, colleges will also remain shut today.

District collectors in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Ranipet have also announced holidays for their districts' schools and colleges, in addition to Chennai. Only schools in Thoothukudi will be closed, according to the announcement made on Tuesday.

The administrations of Puducherry and Karaikal have announced that schools and colleges will be closed tomorrow due to the prediction of continuous heavy rainfall.

Why is Chennai receiving heavy rainfall? Due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, Chennai is expected to receive heavy rainfall on October 22.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s iconic Marina Beach is witnessing sea turbulence, with rough waves and strong winds battering the coast. Authorities have urged fishermen not to venture into the sea, as the rough conditions are likely to prevail for a couple of days.

The Tamil Nadu government has ramped up rescue and relief plans, with neighbouring Puducherry also making arrangements. The situation has developed due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, approximately 400 km from the Chennai coast.