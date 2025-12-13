As Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further during the day, breaching the 400 mark and slipping into the ‘Severe+’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Centre’s anti-pollution panel, imposed GRAP 4 restrictions in the national capital and its adjoining areas from tonight. This came just hours after the CAQM had enforced GRAP 3 earlier in the day, when air quality levels were hovering above 300.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 448 at 7 pm on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

GRAP is a set of emergency measures aimed at tackling severe air pollution.

Under GRAP Stage IV, the commission has rolled out stricter emergency measures in addition to the curbs already in force under Stages I, II and III. All construction and demolition activities, including earthwork, excavation and structural work, have been halted, along with the operation of stone crushers, brick kilns, hot mix plants and mining units. Industrial units using coal, furnace oil or other unapproved fuels have also been ordered to shut down.

The entry of diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles into Delhi has been banned, except for those carrying essential commodities. The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers has also been prohibited. In addition, non-essential inter-state diesel buses that are not BS-VI compliant, electric or CNG have been barred.

The use of diesel generator sets has been restricted to emergency and essential services only, while open burning of any kind, including waste and biomass, has been banned. Any activity that may lead to increased dust generation or emissions is also not permitted.

Are schools closed in Delhi? With GRAP IV measures now in force, authorities are expected to tighten restrictions on educational institutions. Under these norms, physical classes for students from Class VI to IX are likely to be suspended, while Classes XI and above may shift to an online mode.

“NCR State Govts. and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI – IX, class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode,” the CAQM order issued under GRAP IV said.

The directive also advises state governments across Delhi-NCR to consider additional emergency steps, including the closure of colleges and other educational institutions, suspension of non-emergency commercial activities and restrictions on office operations.