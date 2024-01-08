District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on January 8 said that a holiday has been announced for all schools in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi due to heavy rainfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, district collectors of various regions have also announced holidays for schools and colleges in Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram, and Cuddalore, due to continuous rain.

Schools in Ranipet, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai, will also remain closed due to the bad weather. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has anticipated rainfall across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming week, ANI reported. Predictions indicate heavy rainfall in isolated areas spanning 10 districts of the state on Sunday.

The RMC identified specific regions where heavy rain is expected, highlighting areas such as Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli districts, along with Puducherry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flash Flood Affects Old Courtallam Falls Following intense rainfall in the Western Ghats, a flash flood occurred at the Old Courtallam Falls situated at the foothills of the mountain range in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Consequently, authorities have prohibited tourists from bathing in nearby waterbodies, a popular attraction in the district.

This prohibition on bathing left numerous tourists disappointed during their visits to the waterfalls, particularly on Saturday, a peak weekend time for such outings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Excessive Rainfall Tamil Nadu has experienced an exceptional amount of rainfall this year. Initially, Cyclone Michaung brought substantial rains, causing significant damage in Chennai and its surrounding areas. More recently, the southern districts of Tamil Nadu encountered heavy downpours.

These incessant rains have resulted in substantial losses, both to public and private properties, estimated to be in crores. In light of this, Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested ₹12,000 crore in central assistance and an immediate relief fund of ₹7,300 crore to address the flood damages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

