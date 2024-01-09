Schools closed news: Winter break extended in THESE states due to cold wave conditions. Check list here
Many states have extended winter breaks due to cold weather conditions. Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Lucknow, Punjab, and other cities have announced online classes or winter vacations. Schools were also closed in some districts in Tamil Nadu due to overnight rains.
Many states have extended winter breaks after continuous dip in temperature due to cold weather conditions across the country. Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Lucknow, Punjab, and other cities have announced online classes or winter vacations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message