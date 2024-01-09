Many states have extended winter breaks after continuous dip in temperature due to cold weather conditions across the country. Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Lucknow, Punjab, and other cities have announced online classes or winter vacations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides this, schools were also closed in some districts, and crops ready for harvest were damaged in Tamil Nadu, including the Cauvery Delta and northern coastal regions, due to overnight rains in certain parts of the state.

List of states/cities that closed schools due to cold spells 1) Delhi: Primary schools in the national capital i.e. up to class 5th will remain closed this week. However, schools were reopened for class 6th upwards on January 8 but clear instructions have been given to schools to not ply before 8 am and after 5 pm." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Chandigarh: Classes in physical mode, up to class 8 will remain shut till 13 January in Chandigarh as per the latest order. The decision has been taken given the weather conditions in the union territory.

3) Noida: Given the cold wave and dense fog, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration ordered all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to observe holidays for students up to Class 8 till January 14.

4) Lucknow: Schools will remain closed for students up to Class 8 till January 10 in Lucknow due to the ongoing cold wave. The district administration announced that Classes 9 to 12 will be restricted to 10 am to 3 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5) Rajasthan: Rajasthan government announced winter break for primary classes till January 13. The order is applied to both private and public schools, according to media reports.

IMD predicts dense fog for next three days The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense to very dense fog conditions in the night and morning hours in some parts of Punjab. Haryana Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar today.

Furthermore, dense fog conditions are likely over the next three days in Punjab and Haryana. Moreover, cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana today while Rajasthan is also expected to witness a cold day today. Cold wave conditions are likely in Rajasthan on January 12 and 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand will witness dense fog conditions today and tomorrow while the states of Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura will witness dense fog conditions from tomorrow until the next 2 days.

