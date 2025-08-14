Schools closed today: Full list of school closures across multiple states due to heavy rains

Heavy rainfall continues to lash several parts of the country, prompting school closures in some states and cities as a safety measure. Authorities in the affected areas have issued official notifications regarding the shutdown of schools.

Check the complete list here: Telangana Due to heavy rains, the Telangana government has announced a holiday in Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Mahbubabad, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts on August 14.

The school shall function only in the morning shift in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the School Education Director said in an official communication late Tuesday.

The Met Centre of IMD, in its weather forecast and warnings issued at 2030 hours, said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Medak and other districts between 2030 hours on August 13 to 0830 hours on August 14.

It said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Medak, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts of Telangana between 0830 hours on August 14 to 0830 hours on August 15, IMD added.

Uttar Pradesh All government and private schools in Lucknow, from Classes 1 to 12, will remain closed today due to bad weather and heavy rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh, District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer announced.

“In view of bad weather and rain conditions in parts of the state, all government and non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 will remain closed in Lucknow today,” Lucknow DM Visakh G Iyer said.

The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to ease from August 15.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts in the northern part of the state, including Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Bahraich Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj.

Meanwhile, rainfall on Wednesday brought some relief from the heat with state capital Lucknow recording a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius with 0.2 mm of rain.

Jammu and Kashmir Heavy rains in the Jammu region caused flash floods and widespread disruptions. Schools in affected districts, Reasi, Rajouri, and Poonch were closed as a precaution.

Schools are expected to remain closed until Sunday, August 17, due to continued severe weather and the Janmashtami holiday on August 16, with reopening scheduled for Monday, August 18.

New Delhi Despite heavy rains in Delhi and the surrounding NCR areas on Tuesday and early Thursday, there has been no official notification regarding the closure of schools in the national capital.

Areas including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and the Delhi-Haryana border witnessed intense showers. Earlier, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday. Areas including Minto Bridge, Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh flyover, Rafi Marg, and Nizamuddin flyover witnessed intense showers.

Uttarakhand In Uttarakhand, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag district and other parts of the state on August 14. While no official update has been issued regarding school closures, the Kedarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended for three days due to a red alert from the IMD.

The local administration is on high alert, and security arrangements have been put in place in anticipation of severe weather.