All schools and colleges in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district will remain closed on 26 July in the wake of heavy rains.

Keeping in mind the safety of children and staff, as India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall, school holiday has been announced. "Due to incessant rains, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has declared holiday for schools and colleges in the district on July 26," tweeted news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, at least four people lost their lives in Udupi and Vijayapura in rain-related incidents, the authorities said on Tuesday.

There was also widespread destruction of property and damage to houses in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Continuing downpour has caused widespread destruction in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. A portion of the Kindi dam at Lingottu was washed away. More than 15 houses were submerged in flood waters, forcing people to move to safer places.

