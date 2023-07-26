comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Schools, colleges in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada to remain closed on 26 July
Back

All schools and colleges in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district will remain closed on 26 July in the wake of heavy rains.

Keeping in mind the safety of children and staff, as India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall, school holiday has been announced.

"Due to incessant rains, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has declared holiday for schools and colleges in the district on July 26," tweeted news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, at least four people lost their lives in Udupi and Vijayapura in rain-related incidents, the authorities said on Tuesday.

There was also widespread destruction of property and damage to houses in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Continuing downpour has caused widespread destruction in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. A portion of the Kindi dam at Lingottu was washed away. More than 15 houses were submerged in flood waters, forcing people to move to safer places.

With agency inputs.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 01:12 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout