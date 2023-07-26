Schools, colleges in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada to remain closed on 26 July1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:12 AM IST
Keeping in mind the safety of children and staff, as India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall, school and college holiday has been announced.
All schools and colleges in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district will remain closed on 26 July in the wake of heavy rains.
Meanwhile, at least four people lost their lives in Udupi and Vijayapura in rain-related incidents, the authorities said on Tuesday.
There was also widespread destruction of property and damage to houses in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.
Continuing downpour has caused widespread destruction in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. A portion of the Kindi dam at Lingottu was washed away. More than 15 houses were submerged in flood waters, forcing people to move to safer places.
With agency inputs.