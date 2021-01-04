Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar, Kerala, Pondy, follow Covid guidelines

Schools and colleges in several states reopened today after remaining closed for the major part of the session amid Covid 19 pandemic.

A slide in the number of cases of Covid-19 and a high recovery rate across the countries seem to have boosted the confidence to resume studies physically in educational institutions. Bihar, Kerala, Puducherry have resumed physical classes maintaining Covid 19 protocols.

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

Bihar

Recording a recovery of over 97%, the state government has given permissions to schools, colleges and other educational institutions to resume classes from today.

Covid protocols to be followed

Wearing mask for all school students on the campus has been made mandatory without which they will not be allowed to enter the premises.

Classes from IX to XII will be run with 50% strength in order to ensure that social distancing is maintained inside the classrooms.

Two masks each will be distributed among the school children, and teaching faculty will be made aware of the COVID-19 guidelines to be followed in the classroom.

The institutes' management will ensure and maintain cleanliness and sanitation on their campuses. School authorities will keep a tab on whether any student is suffering from fever or having any symptoms of the virus.

The medical examination of students will be conducted on "random" basis in government schools

A teacher of Govt Girls' Hr. Sec School, Bankipur, said on Monday, "All COVID19 protocols including wearing a mask and social distancing being followed at the school."

Kerala

Over 1,350 higher education institutions including arts and science and engineering colleges, state universities and the lone central university in the state located in Kasaragod welcomed a limited number of students in compliance with strict COVID protocols. Classes restarted for the final year undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Covid Protocols followed:

Thermal screening, mandatory usage of face masks, social distancing and frequent sanitisation of campuses greeted students in each institution.

As per the government instructions, only 50 per cent of students were allowed in each class and shift system was introduced in many institutions based on the strength of students.

The respective institutions can arrange the classes in their campus in two shifts between 8.30 AM to 5 PM on all days except Sundays.

Dr Lizzy Mathew, Principal, St Teresa's College, Kochi, informed, all students are asked to wear masks and carry sanitizers. Meanwhile, only 20 students are allowed to attend classes together to maintain social distancing.

"We've arranged a handwashing area here," she said.

Meanwhile a student in Thiruvananthapuram said, "We are looking forward to the normal functioning of the college."

As the state government permitted the re-opening of schools for the students of classes 10 and 12 on Jan 1, Kochi Mayor M. Anil Kumar visited a school in the city on Friday.

Puducherry

Schools reopen for students of classes 1 to 12 after remaining shut for months due to the Coronavirus spread. Half-day classes from 10 am to 1 pm will be held till January 18th after which full-day classes will resume.

All the basic safety norms would be adopted by the institutions

Many states will reopen schools and colleges next week.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via