Nagpur rains: Two dead, one missing; schools and colleges to remain closed on July 22

Nagpur District Collector declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday, July 22, after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the district. This closure includes schools, colleges, and coaching classes to ensure the safety of students and staff as the heavy rain falls, increasing the risk of flooding and making travel hazardous, particularly for school children.

Earlier today, the IMD issued an orange alert for the district, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Nagpur also warned of moderate flash floods over a few watersheds (catchment areas and reservoirs) and neighbourhoods in Amaravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Nagpur districts that are valid for the next few hours.

The weather department advised residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

Nagpurauthorities urged the parents to keep their children safe at home and to refrain from allowing them to engage in outdoor activities after a man and an elderly woman lost their lives on Sunday. At the same time, a 12-year-old boy went missing after they were swept away in flood waters in separate incidents amid heavy rains in the district.

The district administration and disaster management teams are on high alert and prepared to respond to any emergencies caused by heavy rains. Rescue and relief teams have been positioned strategically to address any incidents of flooding or waterlogging.

It is important to note that Nagpur has been experiencing relentless heavy rainfall over the past few days, causing significant waterlogging in many areas. Heavy rains are lashing the city and parts of the district, disrupting normal life.

Separately, the IMD issued an orange alert for Goa for the next four days, predicting heavy rains in two districts of the coastal state, which witnessed intense wet spells on Sunday. The weather department forecasted heavy rainfall at many places and very heavy rainfall at a few places with strong surface winds over the North Goa and South Goa districts from July 22 to 25.