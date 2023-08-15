Schools, colleges to remain shut on Wednesday in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:20 PM IST
The Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh Tuesday ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed on August 16 in the wake of incessant rain in the state.
The Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh Tuesday ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed on August 16 in the wake of incessant rain in the state.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message