The Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh Tuesday ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed on August 16 in the wake of incessant rain in the state.

The order said all schools and colleges, government as well as private, will remain closed on Wednesday.

The order was issued keeping in view the safety and security of students, the authorities stated In a statement.

Heavy rains have battered Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, triggering landslides and cloudbursts that blocked several roads and led to house collapse incidents.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed when eight houses, including six makeshift ones, collapsed and a slaughterhouse was buried under the debris following a landslide in Krishnanagar locality of Shimla today.

Two bodies trapped under the rubble of the houses have been recovered, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI.

At least two persons are feared trapped and possibility of more people under the debris cannot be ruled out, Aditya Negi, Shimla Deputy Commissioner had told PTI.

As the police, State Disaster Response Force and locals started rescue operations, several residents in the nearby houses ran out with their belongings.

Atma Ram, an employee of the slaughterhouse, had said that his manager was feared trapped under the debris.

"When the slaughterhouse was being constructed, there were slides and some houses were vacated. Even after construction of retaining walls, there was seepage and the problem persisted," Amit, an eyewitness, told PTI.

He said that at least 15 families have been rendered homeless after the incident.

On Monday, two landslides took place in Shimla, one at a Shiva temple in Summer Hill and the other at Fagli, which claimed 17 lives.

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 10:20 PM IST
