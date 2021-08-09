Schools in Delhi partially resumed from today for classes 10 and 12, after an order was issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority ( DDMA ) on Sunday.

Students of classes 10 and 12 are permitted to visit their schools for admission related work including counselling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

In this regard, the Directorate of Education will issue appropriate guidelines to ensure that COVID appropriate protocols are followed and children's safety is ensured.

Mahendra Pal Sharma, principal of ASVJ School, Daryaganj said, "Students are willing to come to school but their parents are against it as most of the students have not received COVID-19 vaccination", while speaking to ANI.

He added," Parents and students should mentally prepare themselves as it has been almost a year. Students are taking online classes and things need to be normal now with precautions against COVID-19".

Pavitra, a class 11th student living in East Delhi's Priya Enclave said, "Schools should open now because we have been at home for a long time. Online classes become difficult to understand at times. So studying in class makes more sense."

Samyak a student in 8th standard also believes that schools should be opened now. "The continuous closure of schools is affecting our mental health. The result of this is that neither we are able to meet friends nor are we able to discuss anything. Not only students but parents also say that schools should be opened now, he added.

Earlier on August 1, the Education Department of the state had issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the re-opening of schools from August 2 for classes 9th to 12th and August 16 for classes 6th to 8th.

Earlier on July 28, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asked for feedback from parents, students, teachers and principals for a decision on reopening educational institutions in the national capital.

After a ravaging Covid wave in April-May, Delhi has been witnessing a downward trend in cases.

