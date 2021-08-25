Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to further extend the closure of schools in the state till September 4, informs State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 281 new coronavirus cases, 253 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state has recorded 2,054 active cases, total positive cases stand at 2,12,260 and the total death toll in the state due to disease is 3,562.

India added 25,467 new COVID-19 cases, while the active cases declined to 3,19,551, comprising 0.98 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 3,24,74,773.

The death toll has climbed to 4,35,110 with 354 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.