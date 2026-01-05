Are schools in Uttar Pradesh open or closed on Tuesday, January 6? All we know amid IMD weather alert

As the cold wave and dense fog conditions fail to abate in Uttar Pradesh, the Lucknow district administration has extended school holidays up to Class 8 till January 8 in the district. Meanwhile, classes for Classes 9 to 12 shall be conducted from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

“In view of cold wave/dense fog conditions in Lucknow district and keeping in mind the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, all government, aided and recognised schools of all boards — including council/primary and upper primary schools, aided schools, Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ Schools, and government/non-government aided institutions — conducting classes from pre-primary to Class 8 shall remain closed till 08.01.2026,” the Lucknow district administration order reads.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced the closure of all schools affiliated with ICSE, CBSE, state and other boards till January 5 due to the severe cold wave.

The directive comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather alert warning of dense fog conditions over parts of India for the next four to five days.

Over the past 24 hours, dense to very dense fog reduced visibility to below 50 metres in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Isolated areas of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttarakhand also experienced dense fog, with visibility falling to zero metres at several locations, including Gorakhpur, Gwalior and Jabalpur.

In its forecast, the weather agency has issued cold wave conditions for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from January 6 to 9; eastern Rajasthan from January 6 to 10; western Rajasthan from January 8 to 10; Chhattisgarh from January 6 to 8; and Jharkhand on January 6 and 7.

Lucknow 7-day weather forecast Dense fog is likely to continue over the region for the next seven days, according to the latest weather forecast. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 8°C and 11°C, while maximum temperatures may rise from 19°C to 23°C during this period.

On January 5, the minimum temperature is forecast at 8°C, with a maximum of 19°C. Fog is expected, along with moderate cloud cover during the daytime and shallow fog during late night and early morning hours.

On January 6 and 7, foggy conditions will persist, with minimum temperatures between 8°C and 9°C and maximum temperatures around 20–21°C. Shallow to moderate fog is likely during late night and morning hours, followed by cloudy skies later in the day.

