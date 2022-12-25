Schools in Patna to remain closed from Dec 26- Dec 31 amid cold wave conditions

Schools in Patna to remain closed from Dec 26- Dec 31 amid cold wave conditions1 min read . 10:24 PM IST
- MeT has issued a warning of severe cold conditions over the next few days
Schools will remain closed for students up to class 8 from December 26 to December 31 in Patna due to cold wave conditions.
In a notice issued, it said that schools will remain closed for students up to class 8, said the DM.
The dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Tripura in early hours of 25 December.
The IMD on its website issued the forecast for the next few days.
It said: "Dense to very dense fog in many places very likely to continue over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh in early morning hours of 25th December. Thereafter, dense fog in isolated pockets very likely to continue over these sub-divisions for subsequent 4 days."
It also forecast: "Dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Tripura in early morning hours of 25th December; over Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan in the night and morning hours of 25th-26th December and decreases in intensity thereafter.
The weather office said the cold day, cold wave conditions are expected to prevail for the next two days and abate thereafter.
On Saturday, the Northern Railway informed that 14 Delhi-bound trains were running late, due to dense fog in the national capital region. On Friday too, dense fog engulfed North India bringing down visibility.
