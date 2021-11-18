In the view of the incessant rains in the region, all government-run, private and aided schools will remain closed tomorrow Puducherry and Karaikal.

Joint Director of Education V G Sivakami said in a press release on Thursday that in view of the rains battering Puducherry and Karaikal regions, all schools would remain closed in the two regions on November 19.

Schools and college in these area were shut on Thursday too owing to heavy downpour. Puducherry recorded 15.1 cm rainfall till 7 PM on Thursday.

For tomorrow, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Karnataka.

Normal life hit due to heavy rains

Heavy rains lashed the union territory of Puducherry on Thursday disrupting normal life.

Since the onset of the north-east monsoon on October 26, Puducherry has recorded 68.2 cm rainfall. The Collector said Puducherry received heavy rains since Wednesday under the influence of low pressure area over the south-east and adjoining south west Bay of Bengal.

Karaikal experienced heavy rains and all precautionary measures were taken to prevent damage.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy visited the rain ravaged residential colonies and explained to the people about the steps taken to alleviate their sufferings. Earlier, the CM had announced various relief measures when heavy rain started pounding Puducherry. He had also announced that cash relief of ₹5,000 would be distributed to each of the families below the poverty line.

Fishermen, construction workers and agricultural labourers would also be handed a similar relief to mitigate the sufferings they suffered because of heavy rain, he had said.

Heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall have battered the southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh, over the past few days.

(With inputs from agencies)

