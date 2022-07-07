Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Schools in this state to go 'bagless'

Schools in this state to go 'bagless'

Principals will be required to schedule events for each Saturday of the month. Image for representation: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
1 min read . 03:50 PM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Exercise, yoga, sports competitions, literary and cultural events, value-education lessons, art lessons, and other activities will be organised at schools for students in Classes 1 through 8.

An official stated on July 7 that the Chhattisgarh government has declared "bagless days" in which yoga, physical activity, sports, and cultural events will be organised in institutions on Saturdays. According to him, the department of school education has implemented measures to make learning in schools more engaging and useful.

According to the official, principals will be required to schedule events for each Saturday of the month and post those plans on notice boards. The official also stated that student work will also be shown on Saturdays.

District education officers have been instructed to start putting the initiative into practice as soon as possible. For pupils in Classes 1 through 8, he stated, exercise, yoga, sports competitions, literary-cultural events, value-education, art-education, etc. will be organised in schools.

“Yoga, exercise, sports and cultural activities will be organised in schools on Saturdays. The step will awaken the interest of children and will help them stay connected with schools. Children will find school education informative and entertaining," the official said.

(With agency inputs)

