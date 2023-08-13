Schools in UP remain open today, as per CM Yogi Adityanath's orders; Here's why1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh government orders schools to remain open on August 13, 2023, for Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.
Under the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive to keep all primary and secondary schools in the state operational on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).
This decision aims to commemorate the preparations for the Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Mati Mera Desh programs.
As per the directives, students will be provided with unique mid-day meals. Additionally, the Yogi government has formulated a chronological plan for the Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Mati Desh initiatives within school settings.
A poetry recitation event for students is scheduled for today, August 13, 2023, in the school premises. This instruction has been issued by Vijay Kiran Anand, the Director General of School Education and Director of Mid-Day Meal Authority.
Following the government's directives, schools are slated to organize various events today. Furthermore, schools are required to share images depicting the ongoing daily activities within the school.
Moreover, the respective nodal officer at the directorate should be provided with information about the count of teachers and students engaged in the program on a district-wise basis.
Earlier on Saturday, in a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed that over the last six years, the law and order condition in the state has evolved into a benchmark for the entire nation. He highlighted that the state has gained the trust of investors, evident from their eagerness to invest within its borders.
He went on to underscore the significant achievement of attracting investment propositions amounting to ₹36 lakh crore through the Global Investors Summit held earlier this year.
Earlier, In his latest address of Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister said that in the midst of the ongoing reverberations of Amrit Mahotsav and the 15th of August round the corner, another great campaign is on the verge of being launched in the country. 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched to honour our martyred braveheart men and women.
PM Modi informed, "Under this, many programs will be organized across the country in the memory of our immortal martyrs. In the memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country. Under this campaign, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be organised across the country."
(With inputs from ANI)
