Schools in Uttar Pradesh shut till 15 February, online classes to continue

Schools in Uttar Pradesh shut till 15 February, online classes to continue1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
- Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the closure of academic institutions till 15 February in wake of the Covid-19 situation in the state.
All schools will remain closed in Uttar Pradesh till February 15 for physical classes, to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), an official order issued by the state government said. Educational institutions were already shut till January 30 in view of the rapidly rising infections.
Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the closure of academic institutions till 15 February in wake of the Covid-19 situation in the state, according to a report published in HT. The administration had earlier imposed the order of shutting the physical classes till 30 January.
However online classes will continue to take place as usual announced Additional Chief Secretary of the state, Avnish Kumar Awasthi in the latest notification
The state of Uttar Pradesh which is under the third wave of Covid-19 has already on two occasions had extended the closure of educational institutes with the first being from 16 January till 23 January which has been extended till 30 January.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 10,937 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday that pushed its active infection tally to 80,342, while 23 more fatalities raised the death toll to 23,106, an official statement said.
Lucknow recorded a maximum of 3,294 new cases, followed by 1,323 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 902 from Meerut, 852 from Ghaziabad, and 594 cases from Varanasi, besides reporting cases from other districts, it said.
Two deaths each were reported from Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut, while one death each was reported from Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Meerut, Fatehpur and other districts.
